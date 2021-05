Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:59 Hits: 0

The recount of Maricopa County, Arizona's 2.1 million ballots includes an analysis of whether the ballots have any bamboo fibers, an audit leader said Wednesday. The official said that the auditors were seeking to vet a wild claim that 40,000 counterfeit ballots were shipped in from Asia.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/DK_fKkn-K2c/arizona-bamboo-ballots