Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:36 Hits: 6

President Biden has nominated a Montana environmentalist to push his agenda calling for millions of dollars to restore ecosystems and clean water sources over some 600 million acres of public land.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/05/993994545/montana-environmentalist-is-bidens-pick-to-head-bureau-of-land-management