Rudy Is Trying To Bill Donald Trump For Services Rendered

Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021

Filed under Lotsa Luck, Rudy/Grifters Gotta Grift:: Ex-Prznint Stupid’s Stupidest Lawyer ™ Rudy Giuliani is trying to get his Accounts Receivable to receive payment from Lord Damp Nut’s Accounts Payable: “As a federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani escalates, his advisers have been pressing aides to former President Donald Trump to reach into a $250 million war chest to pay Mr. Giuliani for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election on Mr. Trump’s behalf. “The pressure from Mr. Giuliani’s camp has intensified since FBI agents executed search warrants at Mr. Giuliani’s home and office last week, according to people familiar with the discussions, and comes as Mr. Giuliani has hired new lawyers and is facing his own protracted — and costly — legal battles.” Lots’a luck, Rudy: many have tried, all have failed. But then again, you could rat him out if he doesn’t pay up. You got some leverage. And then there's this: Giuliani: This is totally done because they want to destroy my credibility pic.twitter.com/RuDXQoQEoq — Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2021

