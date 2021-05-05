The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arizona Auditors On Absurd Hunt For Bamboo Ballots

It would be almost impressive how limitless the GOP's capacity for the absurd is. If, that would be, their achieving their absurd goals didn't foretell the end of democracy. Today's madness arrives via the Arizona "audit" (again,) where we learn one of the things the Florida GOP is spending money on is searching for 40,000 fraudulent ballots they believe were flown in from Southeast Asia. How are these crackerjack detectives to find the fake votes planted by the stealthy Asians? How else? The "auditors" are looking for (dun dun DUN) bamboo fibers in the paper. I kid you not. Here's Lt. Columbo John Brakey, on investigating the crime of election fraud in Arizona. "There's accusations that there were 40,000 ballots flown in," said Brakey to Dennis Welch (an Arizona political reporter). Welch asked, "To Arizona?" Brakey answered, "To Arizona. And it was stuffed into the box. Okay? And it came from the southeast part of the world, Asia, okay? And what they're doing is to find out if there's bamboo in the paper." (The world's kind or orb-shaped, but okay)

