Hey, Washington Post -- Don't Host Insurrectionists Like Josh Hawley

Who the hell at the Washington Post fell for this clown show? I guess it sounded good on paper: the overly ambitious treason twerp Sen. Josh Hawley has a new book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech." They figured they'd get tech reporter Cat Zakrzewski to interview him, and since it's no secret he wants to run for president, they'd get some brownie points. I guess they think that hosting an insurrectionist will bolster their BothSides cred and inoculate them from the dreaded Liberal Bias charge. Joke's on them. No amount of pandering to this crowd will stop them from whining and claiming persecution; that's key to their identity — Laura Carroll (@mirandamuseum) May 4, 2021 Except they really didn't count on the utter pointlessness of trying to get a Republican diva to answer a straight question. Not only that, he's a shameless manipulator. "Don't try to censor, cancel, and silence me here," he ordered Zakrzewski. A stunned-looking Zakrzewski responded, "Senator, we're hosting you here." Which, of course, is the very opposite of censoring, canceling, or silencing him. But right there, he put the reporter on the defensive. He reminded her who's in charge.

