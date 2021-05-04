Man Dies In Police Custody For Failure To Produce ID

Articles

Tuesday, 04 May 2021

On April 19, 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez, a father living in Oakland, California, died after what Alameda police originally called a “medical emergency.” Gonzalez, according to police, had suffered this emergency after a “scuffle” with police, who were attempting to arrest Gonzalez for not being able to produce identification. On April 27, the City of Alameda posted an hour-long video of the events from one of the police officers’ body cameras. As with most of these tragic stories, what the police initially told Gonzalez’s family does not line up with what is on the video. Within eight minutes of speaking with Gonzalez, two police officers are attempting to put his hands behind his back in order to arrest him, ostensibly for not producing identification. Gonzalez is soft spoken, not combative at all, and at times possibly disoriented. But he is never even remotely a threat to run away, let alone physically hurt or overpower the officers on the scene. Over the next eight minutes as police push Gonzalez down and get on top of him, trying to hold his hands behind his back while he lies in a prone position in wood chips and dirt, Gonzalez will go from pleading and heavy breathing to unresponsive. Less than 20 minutes after first coming into contact with police, the father of a 4-year-old is lying unresponsive on the ground while Alameda police perform CPR on him.

