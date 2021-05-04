NOLA Republican Defends Slavery: 'Slaves Loved Their Masters!'

Articles

The president of the Woman's Republican Club of New Orleans this week defended a lawmaker from her party who believes that schools should teach the "good" of slavery. In a post to Facebook on Sunday, Martha Huckabay -- a former delegate for Donald Trump -- lashed out at a CNN segment which criticized Louisiana state Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-LA), who said that children should learn "about everything dealing with slavery, the good, the bad, the ugly." Huckabay took issue with GOP state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty after she criticized Garofalo. "You are right Stephanie Hilferty 'none of us were around when slavery occurred,'" Huckabay wrote. "Slavery goes all they way back to biblical times, and if you've read your Bible, you would know that many of the slaves loved their masters, and their masters loved them, and took very good care of them, and their families."

