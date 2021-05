Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 09:06 Hits: 23

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she isn't looking to be president. She's looking for change, she tells NPR, which happens when we talk about our stories — from sexual harassment to child care troubles.

(Image credit: Greg Nash/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993173804/elizabeth-warren-stitches-the-stories-she-says-help-us-learn-to-persist