Chris Cuomo Presides Over Santorum's Redemption UPDATED

Here's CNN's little morality play, where Chris Cuomo sternly holds Rick Santorum to account -- and yet he still has his job. If this was the first time the CNN contributor did something horrible, I'd say, "Sure, let him learn his lesson and move on." But that's not what's going on here. Rick Santorum is offensive on a regular basis, and he's been that way all along. So while CNN may think they polished this little public relations turd, all they've done is remind us of the double standard to which conservatives are held by the media. First, Cuomo played the latest offensive clip. If you think about this country, I don't know any other country in the world that was settled predominantly by people coming to practice their faith. They came here because they were not allowed to practice their particular faith in their own country and came here from Europe and set up a country based on Judeo-Christian principles. If you think of Italy and Greece and China and Turkey and places like that, they've all sort of changed over time. I mean, they've been there for millennia in many cases. And their culture has sort of evolved over time but not us. We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. There was nothing here. Yes, we have Native Americans, but, candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture. Then he chided Little Ricky, and Little Ricky explained how he "misspoke."

