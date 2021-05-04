House Republicans Plot To Remove Liz Cheney From Leadership

Articles

On the one hand, it's amusing to see the Republicans implode on themselves, defending Trump's heinous actions at all costs. On the other hand though, in a two-party state when one party has lost its mind and totally disregards basic fundamentals of democracy that's just bad news for the country, and by extension, the world because of the oversized role the United States plays. So, in a way, the attempted removal of Lz Cheney for nothing more than being a critic of Trump's attack on democracy is a litmus test for the Republican Party, whether they're a real political party any more or just a damn bunch of creepy cultists. Source: Axios House Republicans are moving closer to ousting Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from leadership, and are already considering replacements — including Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), congressional aides tell Axios. Most members recognize Cheney can't be succeeded by a white man, given their top two leaders — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) — fill that demographic.

