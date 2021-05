Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 09:04 Hits: 3

Eritrea’s Isaias Afwerki has long coveted access to Ethiopia’s economy. His newfound alliance with Abiy Ahmed will let him achieve his long-term goals at the expense of Ethiopian sovereignty.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/05/04/eritrea-wont-leave-ethiopia-abiy-ahmed-isaias-afwerki/