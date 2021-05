Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021

Alan Dershowitz is hoping that former President Trump will come to Rudy Giuliani's defense in court after federal prosecutors seized electronic devices from the former New York City mayor’s home and office last week in their investigation into the lawyer’s business dealings in Ukraine.

