Chuck Grassley's Incomprehensible Tweet Leads To Calls For His Retirement

Chuck Grassley has never been the most eloquent of senators but now he's just downright embarrassing. As one of the few who prides himself on writing his own tweets perhaps he should stop that practice or just announce his retirement from the U.S. Senate. And at nearly ninety years of age, he's not all there, as they say. Source: PoliticusUSA Sen. Chuck Grassley tried to attack Google and cable companies but unleashed a typo-filled tweet that made zero sense. Grassley tweeted: These cable companies are getting to big like goggle so they can ignore their customers FNC has taken their ticker off. For those of us tired of hearing the same story ten times we can mute and read. So now just turn to another channel NOT HISTORY CH — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 2, 2021

