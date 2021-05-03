The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Chuck Grassley's Incomprehensible Tweet Leads To Calls For His Retirement

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Chuck Grassley has never been the most eloquent of senators but now he's just downright embarrassing. As one of the few who prides himself on writing his own tweets perhaps he should stop that practice or just announce his retirement from the U.S. Senate. And at nearly ninety years of age, he's not all there, as they say. Source: PoliticusUSA Sen. Chuck Grassley tried to attack Google and cable companies but unleashed a typo-filled tweet that made zero sense. Grassley tweeted: These cable companies are getting to big like goggle so they can ignore their customers FNC has taken their ticker off. For those of us tired of hearing the same story ten times we can mute and read. So now just turn to another channel NOT HISTORY CH — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 2, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/chuck-grassleys-incomprehensible-tweets

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version