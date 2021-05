Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 13:22 Hits: 4

Several outlets that reported last week that the FBI had warned Rudy Giuliani that he was a target of Russia's disinformation campaign against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden have walked back their reports. Giuliani, it seems, may not have been warned after all.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/WvFnZgKAp5U/what-a-mess-outlets-walk-back-reports-about-fbi-warning-giuliani-on-russia-disinfo