Lubbock TX Votes To Make Itself A 'Sanctuary City For Unborn'

Oh no, they're not trying control women or anything, when they pass an ordinance that not only outlaws abortions within the city of Lubbock, but allows family members of a woman who has an abortion to sue the provider and anyone who peripherally assists her, like by driving her to a clinic. BUT IT'S ABOUT THE BABIES, IT'S NOT ABOUT CONTROL. Via the Texas Tribune: Lubbock voters on Saturday backed a “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance that tries to outlaw abortions in the city’s limits, likely prompting a lawsuit over what opponents say is an unconstitutional ban on the procedure. The unofficial vote, 62% for and 38% against the measure, comes less than a year after Planned Parenthood opened a clinic in Lubbock and months after the City Council rejected the ordinance on legal grounds and warned it could tee up a costly court fight. The passage of the ordinance makes Lubbock one of some two dozen cities that have declared themselves a “sanctuary … for the unborn” and tried to prohibit abortions from being performed locally. But none of the cities in the movement — which started in the East Texas town of Waskom in 2019 — has been as big as Lubbock and none of them have been home to an abortion provider.

