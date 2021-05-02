The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Will Hold On To Late Rep&#8217;s Seat With Two Republicans Headed For Runoff

Category: World Politics Hits: 14

GOP Will Hold On To Late Rep&#8217;s Seat With Two Republicans Headed For Runoff

Republicans Susan Wright and state Rep. Jake Ellzey have advanced to a runoff in Texas' 6th Congressional District special election to replace the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), following his death earlier this year from COVID-19. CNN and the Texas Tribune projected Susan Wright, the widow of the late lawmaker, and Ellzey's advancement to the runoff in the special election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/V1UGIsTnPHw/republicans-runoff-texas-6th-congressional-district

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version