Raddatz Calls Out Barrasso's Infrastructure Lie In Real Time

Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021

ABC host Martha Raddatz called out Sen. John Barrasso's GOP lie that only six percent of the proposed budget for the American Jobs Plan is actually being spent on infrastructure. Since the Biden administration began laying out its plans, Republicans having been making false claims to undermine any effort to help the country. They think by pretending only roads and bridges are actual infrastructure, they can get away with it in the year 2021. Even given their dated and ancient beliefs, the percentage they are citing is false. This Week's guest-host Martha Raddatz discussed Biden's plans and the weak-kneed counter offer from the GOP, and asked if he would compromise. Sen. Barrasso claimed that only roads, bridges, ports, airports, waterways are infrastructure, and then he spouted the huge GOP numerical lie. He said, "The problem is, of course, that President Biden's proposal, only six percent of the money actually goes for roads and bridges. And they have more money for electric cars than they do for all of those other things -- " To her credit, Raddatz stopped Barrasso in his tracks with the fact-check. "Senator -- Senator, I’ve got to stop you there," she said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/sen-barraso-martha-raddatz