GOP Sen. Pretends Trump's Tax Cuts Were A 'Blue-Collar Working Bill'

Despite Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace citing evidence to the contrary, Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy proceeded to tell the bald-faced lie that Trump's Tax Cut and Jobs Act was a "blue-collar working bill." If Wallace were something resembling an actual news reporter, he'd have followed up this response from Cassidy by citing another report from the Tax Policy Center from last year showing that there was little economic benefit from the 2017 tax cuts, and that they produced only modest job growth. During a discussion about Biden's proposal to reverse the Trump tax cuts and who they benefited, Wallace cited an article from last month contrasting Biden's proposals with Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and noted that "According to the Tax Policy Center, the average first year tax cut for a household making less than $25,000, the average tax cut was just $60. The average tax cut for a household making $3.4 million was $193,000."

