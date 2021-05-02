Six Months Later, Some People Still Have The Sadz

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021 21:52 Hits: 6

It's been six months since the election and the ouster of the Orange Shitgibbon. Put some people can't or won't get over it: The one time leader of the free world who now lives alone in a hotel sharing buffets, common areas, and staff with strangers, yearns for attention and relevance so badly, he now stands on a patio step every night ranting to tens of people about a 6 month old election that he lost pic.twitter.com/xIuZ7jAkZD — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 30, 2021 He's not the only one with the sadz either, including his BFF and boss from the other side of the world: Open thread below...

