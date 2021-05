Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021

The widow of Rep. Ron Wright, who died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, will face state Rep. Jake Ellzey, who came in second place. Saturday's special election drew 23 candidates.

(Image credit: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

