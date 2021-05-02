Fox Regular Likens Mask Mandates To Forcing Women To Wear Burkas

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021

Tammy Bruce, with the most idiotic analogy of the weekend on Saturday's Fox & Friends. During a segment complaining about one of their favorite pet peeves of late, which is why anyone is still wearing masks if they're vaccinated, and attacking Joe Biden for doing just that, Bruce came up with this doozy of a conspiracy theory as to why Biden and Democrats are still advocating wearing face masks. Never mind that the pandemic is still not under control, or that people can still spread the virus even if they're vaccinated. No, it's some sort of evil mind control, akin to religious extremism, and forcing women to wear burkas. I kid you not. BILA: Yeah you know, Tammy we've seen a resistance to following the science in many cases by people who are out there saying they are following the science. We've seen that when it came to teacher's unions with respect to school reopenings. Now we're seeing it with Joe Biden who's saying that even if you've been vaccinated, you know, outdoors you should wear a mask because heaven forbid someone may approach. So what is that messaging there when it comes to the science and the left right now? BRUCE: Well, I think President Biden made it very clear what his real intention was, because he could have reinforced any science, but he couldn't because there isn't, to reinforce what he was telling people to do. So he says it's your patriotic duty.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/fox-tammy-bruce-masks-burkas