Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 20:24 Hits: 9

Some House Republicans have suggested that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) could be ousted as conference chair within a month as prominent members of the caucus fume over her unwillingness to bend to the enduring influence of former President Donald Trump.

