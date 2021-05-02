The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

US Secretary of State to Hold Talks in Ukraine About Russian Aggression

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

US Secretary of State to Hold Talks in Ukraine About Russian Aggression

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves for Europe on Sunday, where he will hold meetings in London and Kyiv.

Blinken’s first stop will be London, where he will meet with the foreign secretaries from the Group of Seven countries. Later in the week, he will travel to Kyiv to show U.S. support for Ukraine’s government as it faces threats to its sovereignty from Russia.

The meetings in London with the G-7 ministers are in preparation for the meeting of the G-7 leaders in June in Cornwall.

The ministers are also expected to discuss their handling of challenges they are all facing, including the coronavirus outbreak and climate change.

Blinken is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

In Kyiv, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior government officials. His appearance is designed to show Washington’s support for Ukraine’s government against Russian threats.

While Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Russia has most recently engaged in a military buildup along its border with Ukraine.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken will “reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.”

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/us-secretary-state-hold-talks-ukraine-about-russian-aggression

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version