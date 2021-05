Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

Most post offices that don't meet their costs are in rural areas, but Congress has blocked them from being closed. Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say postal banking might offer a solution.

(Image credit: Stephen Groves/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/01/991992812/roughly-40-of-post-offices-operate-in-the-red-could-banking-offer-them-a-way-out