What We’ve Learned From Biden’s Big Speech And First 100 Days

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what we’ve learned from President Biden’s first 100 days in office and his first address to a joint session of Congress.

[Related: Biden's Betting On Public Support To Push His Agenda. Polls Show His Big Spending Packages Have It.]

