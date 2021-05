Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 20:19 Hits: 18

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Republican Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia about his plan offering $100 savings bonds to people between the ages of 16 and 35 who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/30/992545248/west-virginia-governor-discusses-his-100-offer-to-young-people-who-get-vaccinate