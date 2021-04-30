Where Is QAnon? Josh Duggar Arrested For Possession Of Child Porn

Articles

Nobody who recalls the cringe-inducing June, 2015 Duggar family interview with Megyn Kelly can be surprised at Josh's latest arrest. You may recall that the conservative-Christian parents of “19 Kids and Counting” seemed more concerned with the bad PR than the well-being of their children after Josh faced child pornography and child molestation charges (including molesting two of his sisters). And that was far from Duggar’s only sleazy behavior. People has a good rundown: Months later, in August 2015, Gawker reported that the oldest Duggar son appeared to have had active accounts on Ashley Madison, a website created to facilitate cheating on your spouse. Josh ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on wife Anna Duggar in an apologetic statement on the Duggar family website. "I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him," the statement read.

