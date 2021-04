Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 19:10 Hits: 11

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States still hopes to see complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, but that diplomatic talks could boost security in the region.

(Image credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/30/992507517/white-house-says-it-is-open-to-diplomatic-talks-with-north-korea