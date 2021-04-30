Prosecutors Will Love Giuliani's Crazy Interview With Tucker

Articles

Friday, 30 April 2021

Traitor Trump's former personal attorney took time Thursday night to make his prosecutors' job much easier? Remember that Rudy tried to force The Ukraine to undermine Trump's political rival Joe Biden. He's being investigated by the FBI and Thursday morning the feds raided his apartment. So last night Rudy went on Tucker to whine that the FBI acted like East Berlin communists. Carlson asked if the DOJ explained what they were investigating and Giuliani said, "They haven't said anything. They won't explain what they're looking into for two years." Giuliani just admitted that the Justice Department has been looking into him for two years which destroys all right-wing talking point of a Biden administration targeting him. Bill Barr was the Attorney General in 2019, as we all know. Rudy also tweeted the same thing. Rudy just blew up his entire defense that this was a Biden partisan hit job. If his timeline is correct, Bill Barr approved the warrant, long before Biden was even the Democratic presidential nominee. https://t.co/Q3m5naLNBv — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) April 30, 2021

