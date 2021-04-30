Biden Says America Isn't Racist, But We Know Who Is

Articles

President Biden joined The Today Show this morning and when asked to comment on if American is racist, Biden said no, the America is not racist. Then he went on to discuss the African-American struggle. Biden said that after slavery and Jim Crow laws the African-American community has been left behind. And there was more. "I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the eight ball in terms of education and health, in terms of opportunity, I don’t think America is racist, I think the overhang from all of the Jim Crow, and before that slavery, has had a cost, and we have to deal with it.” Since President Obama was elected, the GOP has embraced their white nationalist base and allowed them to become an overt voice in their party. White Nationalism is their GOTV strategy. The odious Birtherism meme against Obama was generated by these racists and adopted by Trump. Then under the TraitorTrump administration, they've increased their membership increase to astounding levels. We hear the usual guffaws from conservatives when they are called racists, and use Black conservatives as a cuckold against those claims, but that hasn't clouded the facts of their actions.

