Sen. Tim Scott's Rebuttal: 'America Is Not A Racist Nation.' Twitter Disagrees

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 12:53 Hits: 3

People really liked Joe Biden's speech last night, so Tim Scott's response (in which he reassured some unknown group of viewers that "America is not a racist nation') was puzzling, to say the least. I mean, he says he's been pulled over by police nine times for no reason. Why does he suppose that is? CBS News poll among speech watchers:85% approve of Biden's speech, just 15% disapprove. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 29, 2021 Remind me, Senator: what year was a Confederate flag carried into this nation's Capitol through a broken window as part of a violent rebellion incited by the then-sitting president? https://t.co/78wLvwqzJS pic.twitter.com/jzQnK3rsSw — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 29, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/sen-tim-scotts-rebuttal-america-not-racist