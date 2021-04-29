The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Photoshop Of Ernst's 'Liberal Fantasy Island' Goes Viral

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Joni Ernst and her Senate staff thought it would be a great idea to portray the Democrat's "agenda" -- some of which she obviously made up -- as a "Liberal Fantasy Island" complete with a placard to illustrate her speech. Bad idea, Joni. The agenda items she listed as "liberal fantasies" were • Defunding Police • Abolishing Ice • Green New Deal • Supreme Court Packing • D.C. Statehood Don't threaten me with a good time, Senator! But the win of the day came from a talented photoshopper, Keaton Patti, who altered Joni's placard to include "banning lasagna" and "sex blimps." wtf even are some of these??????? pic.twitter.com/cRpp1qFkXR — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) April 28, 2021 Several tweeters thought this was the real thing, and I can't blame them given the lack of cogent thinking on the Right. Wait is this a real thing or a joke I cannot even tell anymore these days

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/photoshop-ernsts-liberal-fantasy-island

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version