'Invasion Of Zombie Apocalypse' With Michele Bachmann

We are beginning to think there's something not quite right with Michele Bachmann. And there's really something not right with that right wing nutty evangelical Kenneth Copeland. Copeland calls his Facebook videos "The Victory Channel." And when talks about current events he brands that as "Victory News." And then he hosts Michele Bachmann. Still, Copeland's studio-quality is way better than the My Pillow guy's. So Michele Bachmann got her hands on a platform and used it to call Joe Biden's speech on Wednesday “the invasion of the zombie apocalypse.” She also wanted her audience to know that she has "observed the curriculum" of the Biden plans, and that they include teaching critical race theory to three and four-year-olds. “Quite honestly, the word that I have for his speech: It’s cruel,” she added. “What he’s intending for the American people, the result is cruel. … I think one of the most cruel aspects of what he’s proposing is snatching 3-and-4-year-olds out of their parents’ arms, putting them in government-run preschools [where] they’ll be learning critical race theory. I’ve observed this curriculum. I’ve seen this curriculum that they’re planning to use with little 3-and-4-year-olds. It is the LGBTQ curriculum. It is the critical race theory. Our little children will be indoctrinated before they even get to kindergarten.” Once again, I MUST insist that a conservative not threaten me with a good time, the end.

