Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 02:41 Hits: 4

President Biden on Wednesday evening urged Congress to pass gun legislation, calling on Senate Republicans to support House-passed bills on the matter. During a speech made to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber, Biden called...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/550859-biden-calls-for-congress-to-pass-gun-control-bills-dont-tell-me-it