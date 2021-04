Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 00:01 Hits: 16

President Biden will make his first address in front of a joint session of Congress on Wednesday — one day ahead of his 100th day in office.

(Image credit: NASA/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/28/991294418/listen-special-coverage-of-bidens-address-to-a-joint-session-of-congress