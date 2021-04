Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 09:09 Hits: 27

NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York about the reforms she's proposing with GOP Sen. Joni Ernst about the way the military justice system handles sexual assault.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/28/991503915/senators-say-congress-should-act-to-reduce-sexual-assault-in-the-military