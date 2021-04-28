Judge Will Not Jail 'Bullhorn Lady' After 'Sincere Apology'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

"A sly homage" to an image she saw in a music video, her lawyer called it. I can think of other words to use. Nevertheless, Judge Royce Lamberth was satisfied with the rest of her apology to the court and did not send 'Bullhorn Lady' Rachel Powell to jail for violating one of the conditions of her release pending trial for her role in the Capitol riot of January 6th. Source: Law & Crime The accused U.S. Capitol rioter known as the “Bullhorn Lady” can now breathe a big sigh of relief—just not in a mesh face mask. After being released pending trial in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, Rachel Powell put her freedom in jeopardy by wearing a hole-filled mask inside Mr. Bookman’s, a bookstore in rural Pennsylvania where she works. One of the conditions of Powell’s release set by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell was to wear a face mask whenever she leaves her residence. The case then went to Senior Judge Royce Lamberth, who was not amused and ordered her to explain why her bond should not be revoked for flouting court orders. Powell apologized on Monday through her attorney Michael J. Engle, who claimed her client was not trying to mock the court’s order. The attorney depicted the accessory as a sly homage to pop star Lana Del Rey. Judge Lamberth said that he was “satisfied” by Powell’s apology—and her promise to keep herself masked up properly.

