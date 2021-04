Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 15:22 Hits: 23

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) introduced legislation on Wednesday to provide payroll grants and tax credits to the hotel industry which has suffered amid the pandemic.The bill, dubbed the Save Hotel Jobs Act, would be...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/550680-democrats-introduce-bill-to-give-hotels-targeted-relief