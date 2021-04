Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 12:00 Hits: 28

GOP lawmakers say Biden campaigned as a moderate who vowed to reach across the aisle. But during his first 100 days in office they say he prioritized a progressive agenda over a bipartisan one.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/28/991286542/at-bidens-100-day-mark-republicans-attempt-to-paint-his-policies-as-far-left