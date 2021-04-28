Lindsay Graham Uses 'Golf Game With Trump' As Fundraiser

Articles

Wednesday, 28 April 2021

The depths to which Sen. Lindsey Graham has soiled his reputation, which at one time was based on John McCain's mentorship, is astounding. The beltway media always kowtowed to Graham's foreign policy beliefs as if he was a credible advisor, but as we see, he's an empty suit without someone to slobber all over. Last night on Hannity, Graham told the viewers to send in donations for a contest to win an all-expenses-paid trip to play golf with himself and TraitorTrump. Graham showed America that he's a spineless weasel with no self-respect as he fawned over Trump's golf game saying that the Seditious Ex kicks his butt all around the course. Hannity, "Why do I think [Trump] crushes you on the golf course?" Like a goofball Sen. Graham responded, "Cause he's better than I am. He's gonna kick me around," Graham said. TraitorTrump has been kicking Sen. Graham around since 2015 and hasn't stopped yet. As Golf Magazine revealed, Trump cheats at golf, even against Tiger. Thankfully, Trump couldn't cheat his way to a second term in office. Just when you think a politician can't sink any lower. They do. Left on their own you get to take the measure of a man or woman to see what they are made of in politics and Sen. Graham is... Gumby! Simply pathetic.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/shameful-lindsay-graham-gushes-over-trumps