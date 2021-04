Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 3

Under Biden, the number of presidential tweets is down, while the volume of executive orders is up. His job approval is higher than Trump's ever was, but he has signed less than half as many bills.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/27/988822340/bidens-1st-100-days-a-look-by-the-numbers