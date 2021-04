Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 13:30 Hits: 9

The Paycheck Protection Program, which provided emergency loans to small businesses amid the pandemic, will wind down soon. Economists are divided on whether it saved enough jobs to justify its cost.

(Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/27/990888476/did-emergency-p-p-p-loans-work-nearly-800-billion-later-we-still-dont-know