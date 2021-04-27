Boebert's Latest Grift: 'God Given' Right To Guns Guns Guns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 17:55 Hits: 10

As many of you know, I have a master's degree in theological studies. But Divinity School never taught me about the particular combo of sins that is this Lauren Boebert tweet: Kamala Harris has just called for an assault weapons ban.Every single day these tyrants are coming for our God-given rights.It’s more important now than ever to stand up and say HELL NO!Pitch in today! We’re not letting them touch our guns! https://t.co/AzCr1Ff60q — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 25, 2021 "Kamala Harris has just called for an assault weapons ban. Every single day these tyrants are coming for our God-given rights. It’s more important now than ever to stand up and say HELL NO! Pitch in today! We’re not letting them touch our guns!" So there's false witness, avarice, dissing the sabbath (cuz fk, she sent this "h, e, double-toothpicks" message on a Sunday) and graven imagery, all in one.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/boeberts-latest-grift-god-given-right-guns