Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 09:07 Hits: 6

The Biden administration is working on new federal guidelines that will make it easier for Americans experiencing opioid addiction to get more effective medical treatment.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/27/991117871/revised-guidelines-may-make-it-easer-to-treat-opioid-addictions