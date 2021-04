Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 00:14 Hits: 5

The announcement by the California secretary of state's office kicks off a months-long complex timeline before the recall petition is certified and an election date set.

(Image credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/26/991047355/effort-to-remove-calif-gov-newsom-collects-enough-signatures-to-force-recall-vot