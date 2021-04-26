The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scary News: 46% Of Republicans Think Chauvin Verdict Was Wrong

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Even with a 9 1/2-minute video that plays like a short horror film showing Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd, , 46% of Republicans believe it was the wrong verdict in the latest CBS/YouGov poll. What would be the right verdict? Right-wing media outlets and their hosts immediately pounced on the verdict while pretending they were horrified by Chauvin's action in the video. They promoted the lie that people are too afraid of protesting to render any other verdict. Republican troll and White Power spokesman Tucker Carlson claimed the verdict was an attack on our civilization. Overall the media has stayed mum on this horrific polling and the views of the extremest Republican party, but as Howie Klein notes, there is a demographic that has taken notice:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/gop-chauvin-verdict-wrong

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version