Black Men Over 500 Times More Likely To Be Killed By Police Than J&J Vaccine

Baylor College of Medicine Director Richina Bicette on Sunday pointed out that receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safer than living as a Black man in America. Bicette made the remarks to CNN's Fredricka Whitfield after she was asked if people should be worried about getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "I have a lot of things in this world that I worry about and the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is quite low on that list," Bicette explained. Bicette made the remarks to CNN's Fredricka Whitfield after she was asked if people should be worried about getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "I have a lot of things in this world that I worry about and the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is quite low on that list," Bicette explained. "The rate of developing blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from what we're seeing so far is about 2 in 1 million," Bicette noted. "If you take your chances with COVID, the rate of developing a blood clot from having COVID infection is actually 147,000 in a million." "And that's just talking about blood clots," she added. "There are other things that we should be more worried about. In the month of April [of] this year in the United States alone, 50 Americans have been killed in mass shootings. Where's the outrage and the cry for gun control?" Bicette also pointed to recent shootings of Black men by police.

