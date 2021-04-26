Democrats In Congress Call On Biden To Lower Medicare Age

Articles

Monday, 26 April 2021

Congressional Democrats sent a letter to the White House on Sunday urging the president to embrace an "historic opportunity" and include key expansions to the U.S. Medicare program when he announces a detailed vision for a major federal investment and tax reform plan later this week. The two-page letter (pdf) from Sanders and 16 Democratic senators—including other 2020 presidential candidates Cory Booker of New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts—asks Biden to "propose reducing the Medicare eligibility age, expanding Medicare benefits to include hearing, dental, and vision care, implementing a cap on out-of-pocket expenses under traditional Medicare, and negotiating lower drug prices" as part of the president's "American Families Plan" that he is expected to showcase during his first address to Congress Wednesday night. Calling Medicare, signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965, "one of the most successful and popular federal programs in our nation's history," the letter argues "the time is long overdue for us to expand and improve this program so that millions of older Americans can receive the health care they need, including eyeglasses, hearing aids, and dental care."

