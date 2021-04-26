Kudlow Warns About Biden's Evil Plot To Force 'Plant-Based Beer' On America

Articles

Larry Kudlow was going off on a rant on Faux News (Home of Jeanine Pirro and her exploding cow farts!), carrying on with the Faux News propaganda message of the day - to warn their gullible sheep viewers about Biden's New Green Deal, which is supposed to make all of our food plant-based: “Speaking of stupid,” he began. “America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats. OK, got that? No burgers on July Fourth. No steaks on the barbecue. ... So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.” He then warned that we would have to wash down those Brussels sprouts with a plant based beer! This was more than a bit ironic, since Kudlow never kvetched about his plant-based cocaine. Since this is Faux News, you know all that is bullshit instinctively, but in case you wanted actual facts, CNN came through with those:

