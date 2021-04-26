Memo To Sunday Shows: Stop Inviting Insurrection Enablers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 16:29 Hits: 3

On January 6, 2021, the US Capitol was sacked by a seditious mob fueled by traitor Trump's voter fraud lies. This riot was also enabled by Republican members of Congress. The MAGA rioters were encouraged by members of Congress like senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz objecting to the ceremonial function of counting the Electoral College delegates. Many of the Republicans in the House also joined in to delay the certification of a free and fair election. Jay Rosen tweeted this in response to seeing Sen. Rick Scott on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopolous. Rick Scott of Florida voted to overturn the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania. Sunday he will be on @ThisWeekABC with @GStephanopoulos, the most prestigious platform @ABC can bestow. What does the new president of ABC News, @KimGodwinTV, think about that? Hat tip, @MattNegrin https://t.co/1BhZRZtWRg

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/its-time-media-not-invite-january-6